ARMED cops will be on guard to protect the 35,000 fans attending Eminem's sold-out show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Police Scotland will be deploying the specialist unit to the city park in Glasgow's Southside tomorrow.

The force will also be closing several roads around the park in a bid to further safeguard concert-goers.

The decision comes in light of the terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils which killed 15 people and injured at least 130 people. The current terror threat in the UK also remains at severe.

The force, however, have been deploying armed officers to large-scale events across Scotland since May.

Event commander Superintendent John McBride said: "We plan for what we don’t expect, and as well as the armed police, we will have some road closures given mind what happened in Barcelona."

He added: "We are not expecting and we have no intelligence that anything like that is going to happen here.

"Don’t be alarmed, this is nothing unusual. As a police service we plan for things we are not expecting."

Additional officers, the Mounted Branch and dog unit will also be at the event which is one of Police Scotland's biggest operations.

Concert-goers are urged by the force to arrive on time and read their ticketing conditions ahead of the event.

Several items are banned including bags larger than A3 in size. Alcohol, liquids and food is not allowed into the venue either.

Police Scotland will also take a zero tolerance approach to anyone caught with drugs and unlike similar events, there is no amnesty bins at the show.

Officers will also crackdown on anyone setting of flares inside the venue. There was several arrests at the Stone Roses concert in Hampden back in June, and the force say they will continue to go after those who set off the devices.

Superintendent McBride said: "I was at the event commander at the Stone Roses and we did manage to arrest a number of people with flares.

"Don’t bring them, it is a safety issue and it spoils the enjoyment for other concert goers as some of the smoke devices block the view of the stage.

"If we catch you, you will be arrest.

"Is it worth bringing something like that into the concert to spend the night in a cell and then go to Glasgow Sheriff Court the next day. I would really urge folk not to bring that."

The final piece of advice from Police Scotland is to plan your travel arrangements ahead of the show.

We reported earlier this week how extra trains will be put on in Glasgow.

Eminem returns to Scotland to play at Bellahouston Park for a second time. The US rapper shot to fame with hits including Stan, Business and My Name is.

Glasgow Summer Sessions announced doors will open at 5pm for the show which is expected to finish at 11pm.