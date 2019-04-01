Barbra Streisand has said she loves British food including Yorkshire pudding and pasties.

The actress and singer has said she does not understand the negative comments about cuisine in the UK, and is a fan of traditional favourites.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the Oscar-winning star confessed her appreciation for tea, scones and shepherd’s pie.

Streisand, one of the world’s best-selling artists, said she enjoyed visiting London and sampling culinary classics.

She said: “I love coming there. And the food of course. I never understood why many years ago people said the food in London was not great.

“I came and I thought my Yorkshire pudding, my roast beef, everything that they made, my pasties. And scones of course, with clotted cream.”

She told Ball that an assistant working with her in the US was an experienced maker of other British favourites.

Streisand said: “I have my assistant who’s been with me 45 years and she makes the… what do you call the thing we eat all the time? What’s it called? With the mashed potatoes on the top – shepherd’s pie.”

The singer added: “When I was making Yentl in England, four o’clock every day we stopped for tea and scones and pasties. I mean, if I love it, I have to share it with my cast and crew.”