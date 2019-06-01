Lucy Pargeter has hit out at pressure on celebrity women to lose their baby weight as she said she will put the twins she had through IVF ahead of getting back in shape.

The Emmerdale star, who has three daughters with partner Rudi Coleano – Lola, born in 2005 and twins Missy and Betsey, born in 2017, praised the Duchess of Sussex for showing off her post-birth baby bump as she presented her new arrival Archie Harrison to the world.

She told the Mirror: “I’d rather be the reality of someone who has just had a child than the unrealistic version some people portray.”

Lucy Pargeter and Rudi Coleano (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I don’t look how I used to – there are a few things I’m not happy with – but right now my ­children are my priority and I come second.

“I don’t do the gym. I don’t have time, and if I finish work I’d rather play with the kids for half an hour, lift the two of them up and do my arms that way.”

She added: “Thank goodness, Meghan didn’t disguise her bump, she was the reality of what happens – you still have a tummy!”

The actress, who has played Chas Dingle in the ITV soap since 2002, said her recent storyline about motherhood – which is nominated for a string of British Soap Awards, was one of her most challenging.

In the series, Chas and partner Paddy discovered at their 20-week scan their baby Grace had a genetic disorder that meant she would not survive out of the womb.

Chas decided to carry her to full term so they could spend time with her before she died and then opted to donate her organs.

She added it made her value her own home life, saying: “It makes you really appreciate what you’ve got.

“I have three beautiful, healthy children waiting for me.

“Even though they’re sitting covered in paint and glue, they’re here. I’m grateful for the mess they’re creating!”