Kylie Minogue kicked off her first ever Glastonbury solo set with Love At First Sight.

The Australian singer, 51, appeared dressed in a white trouser suit with a gold shirt underneath.

It is the singer’s first full set at the festival, after she had to cancel a headlining performance in 2005 to undergo cancer treatment.

She then performed one of her early hits, I Should Be So Lucky, as dancers brought out large letters spelling KYLIE.

Introducing the song, she said: “We weren’t going to make you wait for this one.”

She later welcomed Nick Cave on stage for a duet of their 1995 single Where The Wild Roses Grow.

Seven continents, all unique. Take a first look at Sir David Attenborough’s epic next series, #SevenWorldsOnePlanet 🌍 🎶'Out There’ by @Sia and @HansZimmer pic.twitter.com/b5AvCvszgc — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) June 30, 2019

Taking to the Pyramid Stage before the Australian pop star’s performance was Sir David Attenborough, who treated festivalgoers at Worthy Farm to the launch of the BBC’s new natural history series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Earlier in the day, Grime star Stormzy shared screenshots of text messages from his mother after his history-making, Friday night headline set.

He became the first black British solo artist to headline the festival in its 49-year history.

The Croydon-born star described his slot on the Pyramid stage as “the greatest night of my entire life”.

He tweeted a grab of messages he received from his mother, which read: “Good morning my hero you made me so so proud, you’ve made me a very proud mum never forget that, the phone calls texts messages was so overwhelming, I just want to see you and hug you.

“And also I am going to dance for you at church.”

She added the praise hands emoji.

Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Festival organiser Emily Eavis told the Glastonbury Free Press she was bowled over by Stormzy’s performance, saying:”I am speechless, that gig was incredible”.

The Killers headlined the Pyramid stage on Saturday night, while The Cure will bring the festival to a close when they play on Sunday night.

The Killers’ performance at Glastonbury drew a peak audience of 2.3 million, the BBC has said, while the broadcast also held an audience of more than two million throughout the evening.

The Cure, fronted by Robert Smith, will headline the festival for the fourth time, having first topped the bill in 1986.

Minogue will be followed by Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend.

This year’s festival has also had 96 crimes recorded so far, a drop of 42% compared to the 166 at this point in the 2017 event.

A total of 67 of the 96 offences have been thefts, compared to 90 at the Somerset site two years ago.

Avon and Somerset Police said drug offences had fallen by 64%, with 13 recorded this year in contrast to 36 at the last event.

The rest of the offences were described as criminal damage, public order and vehicle offences and low-level assaults.

A spokesman confirmed that 16 people had been arrested.

Festival-goers also experienced cooler temperatures than in recent days.