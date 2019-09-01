Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas was among the first to congratulate James and Ola Jordan after they announced they were expecting a baby following a long struggle to start a family.

The former Strictly dancers are having a baby in March after undergoing IVF.

Ballas was among a host of TV stars to send best wishes to the couple after they announced their happy news.

“Am sooo happy for you both,” she said on Instagram.

“Having known you both for sooo many years I know that you will both enjoy this part of your life.

“You both certainly deserve the best. Little Pitter patter of grey is the best.

“Congratulations. I’m sooo very happy.”

Runner Iwan Thomas, who danced with Ola on Strictly, said: “Yes yes this has made my day… gonna have a Drink for you x.”

“Amazing news,” said Gabby Logan, who was partnered with James when she was on Strictly.

TV personality Charlotte Crosby said on Instagram: “Ola I am so unbelievable happy for you both you are going to be the most amazing parents.”

Chizzy Akudolu, who competed on the BBC show in 2017, said: “This is such wonderful news. Congrats to you both.”

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan said: “This is fantastic news so so happy for you both, gorgeous couple now expecting a gorgeous baby, love ya xxx.”

Presenter Saira Khan – who appeared with James on Dancing On Ice – said: “This made me cry. Sooo very happy for you. Congratulations you are going to make gorgeous partners x.”

“Thrilled for you both, James,” Cheryl Baker said on Twitter.

The couple told Hello! magazine that they had been trying for a baby for almost three years.

Ola became pregnant on the first round of IVF.