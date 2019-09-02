Dua Lipa has said her immigrant roots make her want to fight for justice.

The pop star is proud of her family heritage in Kosovo and feels natural in speaking out.

Lipa believes that this fight extends into the world of entertainment, where women are forced to work harder for the approval given more readily to men.

The Brit and Grammy Award-winning singer spoke to Vogue International about her instinct for justice.

She said: “I come from an immigrant family and from a family who have always told me to remember my roots and be proud of that.

“With everything that’s happening in the world, it comes very naturally to me to stand up and talk about injustices.”

Lipa has forged a successful career for herself in the world of pop, collaborating with the likes of Sean Paul and Calvin Harris, and being honoured with multiple awards for her work.

The the star believes that her status as a woman has made her need to strive harder to achieve the acclaim she now enjoys.

She said: “As a woman you get criticised on so many different levels. I feel if a man was to do what I do onstage they’d get stellar reviews.

“As women we have to work a little bit harder, and that’s not something I shy away from. I’m always up for proving people wrong.”

The full interview can be read in Vogue International.