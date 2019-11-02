Singer Solange Knowles has announced she has separated from her husband after five years of marriage.

Knowles, the younger sister of pop superstar Beyonce, announced on Instagram that she and music video director Alan Ferguson broke up earlier this year.

They married in 2014. Knowles, 33, said: “11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways.”

Solange Knowles has announced she has split from her husband (Ian West/PA)

Knowles, a Grammy Award-winning musician, said she felt it necessary to make the announcement public in order to “protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do”.

She said she is not perfect, but is “leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes (sic) grace”.

Knowles added: “May all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

Knowles and Ferguson married at a ceremony in New Orleans in 2014, with older sister Beyonce and brother-in-law Jay-Z reportedly among the attendees.

While her sibling is one of the most famous women in the world, Solange is a successful musician in her own right and won a Grammy in 2017 for best R&B performance for the single Cranes In The Sky.

In May 2014, CCTV captured her appearing to attack Jay-Z in a New York hotel lift, reportedly in a row over his alleged infidelity.