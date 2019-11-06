A poster for the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball has sold for more than £12,000 as the largest collection of posters from the film franchise went under the hammer.

The four image-picture, which features Sean Connery as 007 attached to a jet pack, surrounded by women, fighting underwater and shooting an assailant on a beach, features the slogan: “Look up! Look out! Look down! James Bond does it everywhere.”