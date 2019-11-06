Kim Kardashian West rented out her childhood home as a special birthday surprise for her mother Kris Jenner.

Kardashian West gathered her family – including sisters Kourtney and Khloe and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner – and her mother’s friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel in a ruse before revealing the true gift, which she said had caused her to cry during the planning process because of the memories of her childhood and her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Jenner burst into tears when she learned what the real present was in a video shared by Kardashian West on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star described her mother as “sentimental”, telling her 151 million fans: “For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met.

“When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home.

“All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are.”

Kardashian West, 39, said that, while growing up, “the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set”, and she revealed she remade all of their table settings and decor out of “the same fabric and print as the wallpaper”.

“We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time.”

The TV star and businesswoman added that there was another surprise for her mother, writing: “When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise!

Kris Jenner (Ian West/PA)

“I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked.

“I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood!

“This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!

“I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process.

“But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.”