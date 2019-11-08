Olivia Colman says she has no memory of the night she scooped an Oscar.

The star, 45, won the best actress Academy Award for her role in comedy costume drama drama The Favourite.

She tells The Graham Norton Show: “I actually can’t remember it. The great thing about the Oscars is there is a bar just behind (the auditorium) so everyone is there… almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered!”

Colman has since filmed her role as the Queen in Netflix drama The Crown.

Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter while filming The Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

She previously told how she met the Duke Of Cambridge at a dinner and the royal told her he did not watch the period drama.

“His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely,” she has now told chat show host Norton.

Helena Bonham Carter revealed more about her encounter with a psychic before she took on the role of Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama.

“I hadn’t actually said yes (to the part) yet, but thought I’d ask her if I should take the role and she said: ‘You’ll be better than the other one.’

Host Graham Norton with (seated left to right) Lady Anne Glenconner, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Chadwick Boseman and Richard Ayoade (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

“There was actually someone else up for the part and it was typical of Margaret,” Bonham Carter said.

“I’d met her a few times and you never really knew where you were with her, she had a way of complimenting and putting you down at the same time.”

The BBC One show also features actors Chadwick Boseman and Richard Ayoade, Lady Glenconner and Niall Horan.

The Graham Norton Show airs today (Friday) on BBC One at 10.40pm.