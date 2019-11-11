Mike Bushell has revealed he could not see a thing when he got stuck under partner Katya Jones’s skirt during his last dance on Strictly.
The pair had taken to the dancefloor after getting eliminated during Sunday’s results show and things went wrong when the BBC Breakfast star picked Jones up – and got completely smothered in her dress.
Speaking on spin-off It Takes Two, Bushell admitted: “I couldn’t see!
“It was the move from the Charleston, the aeroplane move from the end.
“I thought, let’s do a bit of that, but obviously the paso doble involves a long skirt…
“I was turning around and I couldn’t see! It was, ‘Where am I?’”
Bushell and Jones got the boot from the BBC show after a dance-off against Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice.
After being eliminated, he led a conga around the ballroom.
The star said despite getting his marching orders, he was “still on a real high”.
He said: “I thought, if you are going to go out, you want to go out on a high.
“I had checked with Katya. It would have been really insensitive if I had been conga-ing around the ballroom and then suddenly Katya is in tears… so I did check with Katya first, and honestly that has got to be one of the best moments of my life.”
“To go out like that and to get Bruno (Tonioli) and Motsi (Mabuse) up doing the conga… Oh my goodness!” Bushell added.
“I’ve had the time of my life,” he said.
