Michelle Visage has become the latest celebrity to exit Strictly Come Dancing after a tense dance-off.

Giovanni Pernice admitted he had argued with his partner, but hailed her as an inspiration.

The star of RuPaul’s Drag Race faced the pairing of AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice have been sent home (Guy Levy/PA)

Saying she was competing for “the entire community”, Visage performed her voguing routine again with partner Pernice, but it was not enough for a reluctant judging panel to save the couple.

All of the judges decided to save Barker and Pritchard, but admitted they were torn by the choice of parings.

Speaking on her exit, Visage said: “This whole experience has been amazing.

“At 51 years old and never danced in my life, I never thought I’d be able to do what I have done and to have such an incredible partner.

“To be here for my husband and my kids and the entire community, that’s why I did what I did.

“I am so honoured to be welcomed by my new friends here.”

Pernice admitted that the couple had been through a range of emotions during their time together, but said he has respect for his partner despite their arguments.

He said: “We laugh, we cry, we fight and we argue and we’ve done everything but I’ve loved every single second. I think you are inspirational.”

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, as well as Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual, dominated the Strictly live show and earned near-perfect scores.

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer were spared the dance-off despite the judges leaving them second from bottom.

The final decision was a difficult one for the judges, with the experts torn on who to send home.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I’m having a really difficult time with myself over this. This doesn’t normally happen to me. I normally make a very quick, instant decision. This has been really, really difficult.”

He, and the other judges, decided to save Pritchard and Barker.

Strictly returns next Saturday at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.