Protesters who expected to celebrate Brexit outside Parliament were instead left confused by the latest defeat of Theresa May’s plans.

Some cheered when the Prime Minister suffered another Commons defeat when her Withdrawal Agreement was rejected on Friday – the slated deadline for the departure.

But others were left fearing it meant a new EU referendum was now on the cards and were frustrated by a delay.

The March to Leave started in Sunderland two weeks ago. It was joined by prominent Brexiteer Nigel Farage near Tate Britain, which is less than a mile from the destination of Parliament Square.

The new EU treaty has been rightly defeated for a third time. Extension and further battles now seem inevitable. We are not downhearted, and will fight them again. pic.twitter.com/nEGIIsYXDI — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 29, 2019

Mr Farage celebrated the defeat of Mrs May’s “appalling” agreement, saying he would rather have an extension to Article 50 or leave with no deal immediately.

“If there are more battles to come be they European elections or whatever else that’s what we’ll focus our energies on,” he told the Press Association.”

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Parliament, and at least two MPs have said they were abused during the demonstrations.

Joanna Cherry QC, the SNP MP for Edinburgh South West, said on Twitter: “Very relieved to be safely back to my base in London. Was abused by trailing ends of the #LeaveMeansLeave protest as I walked home. Called a traitor. Told to go back to my own country. Such a contrast from #PeoplesVoteMarch last weekend #BrexitChaos.”

Today outside Parliament I and others were accosted by people shouting f****** traitor as we tried to get in to vote. Our staff were advised to leave the building for their own safety. There were armed police everywhere. This is not normal — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) March 29, 2019

The Labour MP for Wigan, Lisa Nandy, tweeted: “Today outside Parliament I and others were accosted by people shouting f****** traitor as we tried to get in to vote. Our staff were advised to leave the building for their own safety. There were armed police everywhere. This is not normal”

The reaction of some protesters reinforced how confusing the Brexit process has been, with some wrongly believing it was a third “meaningful vote” on Mrs May’s deal.

Danny Wallace, 28, from Manchester, said: “I listened to what happened and Theresa May pretty much said she’s going to come out with a second referendum.

“That’s a bad idea, I think what most people wanted was what was on the table.”

Crowds chanting they want Brexit immediately as the March to Leave procession of hundreds reaches Pimlico on the original #BrexitDay #BrexitMarch pic.twitter.com/t2N6bDoNEQ — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) March 29, 2019

Roger Hopkins and Charlotte Clifford, both from Eastbourne, said they were pleased the agreement had been defeated as it was a “bad deal”.

Mr Hopkins, who is retired, said: “What I really really hope for now is to come out on WTO (World Trade Organisation) terms, it’s not ‘crashing out’ or anything like that.”

Ms Clifford added: “The people are supposed to be the masters and them inside (pointing at Parliament) are meant to do what we tell them. It’s democracy.”

Tommy Robinson, the English Defence League founder who now advises Ukip, acknowledged the confusion to cheering fans.

Pro-Brexit protesters staging a road block outside Parliament (from @PA) pic.twitter.com/l3GP8qiADx — Tess de la Mare (@TessdelaMare) March 29, 2019

“So Theresa May has lost her vote. Many people will be asking what does that even mean,” said the activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

“It means we were betrayed. Today is supposed to be our Independence Day.”

The final leg of the March To Leave saw hundreds of marchers file from Fulham towards Parliament Square.

Wearing a kilt and wielding a Saltire flag Brexit Party MEP for Scotland David Coburn, formerly of Ukip, said of the march: "Excellent, isn't it? It's like Cromwell's Army."#Brexit #BrexitMarch pic.twitter.com/tl7SMhcQr3 — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) March 29, 2019

Former Ukip leader Mr Farage was to address the crowds in Parliament Square – whereas the party’s current leader, Gerard Batten, spoke alongside Mr Robinson from a stage in Whitehall.

Scotland Yard was compelled to dismiss as “baseless and false” suggestions from Mr Batten that water cannon could be deployed at protests to “provoke Brexiteers”.

The Metropolitan Police did have three water cannon – purchased while Boris Johnson was London Mayor – but they were sold at a more than £300,000 loss because their use had been banned.

Westminster Council said it is aware of up to 13 separate scheduled protests and the Metropolitan Police said “appropriate policing plans are in place”.

Scotland Yard said: “We will always provide a proportionate policing plan to balance the right to peaceful protest, while ensuring that disruption to communities is kept to a minimum.”