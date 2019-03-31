THREE people have been hospitalised after a 'disturbance' on Albion Street, in Glasgow's city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 5.05pm on Sunday afternoon amid reports of a mass brawl outside a pub close to Blackfriars Street, in the Merchant City area.

Police confirmed that three people have been injured and all are now in hospital.

There are unconfirmed reports that one of those hurt was a young football fan who had been stabbed, with suggestions all three of those injured were knifed.

People claiming on Twitter to have witnessed the incident said over a dozen people had "piled in" on a fight that reportedly broke out between rival football fans.

One eyewitness said it was "disgusting behaviour".

She said: "I witnessed the Albion Street incident and it’s one of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen.

"Everyone just piled in. Someone could have been killed. For f***ing football."

The incident came just hours after an Old Firm clash at the city's Parkhead stadium.

Three fans stabbed at albion Street, not sure if Rangers or Celtic fans pic.twitter.com/RKzD05YRgG

Several police vans were on the scene and the incident area was quickly cordoned off.

At 6.50pm, Glasgow City Council advised drivers that the street had been closed with a diversion set up via High Street.

The street remains closed between Ingram Street and Bell Street due to the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Police Scotland said: "There is an ongoing police incident, there was a disturbance with three persons injured who are currently receiving hospital treatment."

Police remain on the scene and the diversion via the High Street remains in place.