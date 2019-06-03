A rare set of Persian coins have been stolen during a burglary in Belfast.

Several diamond necklaces, rings and bracelets, an antique female Swiss watch and a quantity of US dollars were also in the haul taken from a property in south Belfast.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information following the burglary in Piney Hills, particularly if any of the described items are offered for sale.

The stolen Persian coins (PSNI/PA)

Constable Bryan Beacom said: “We received a report at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday that entry had been gained to the property sometime between 11am and 3pm that day and an array of jewellery and what was described as a set of distinctive Persian coins had been taken.

“It was reported some of the jewellery had been kept in a Louis Vuitton bag, which was also taken.

“Among the items reported stolen was a number of diamond necklaces, rings and bracelets, an antique female Swiss rectangular watch/chain armband in silver and a quantity of US dollars.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity between 11am and 3pm that day in Piney Hills to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who is offered jewellery, or any of the other items reported stolen, for sale in suspicious circumstances to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1192 of 29/05/19.”