Chancellor Sajid Javid has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament as the move faces street protests across Britain.

Despite insisting during the Tory leadership campaign that he thought proroguing Parliament was a bad idea, Mr Javid has now insisted the Government needs time to focus on its agenda in the run-up to outlining plans in October’s Queen’s Speech.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is quite usual this time of year, Parliament goes into what’s called a conference recess and it doesn’t usually sit for some time in September and early October.

“It’s right because we are focusing on the people’s priorities.”

Pressed on his comments during the Tory leadership battle that prorogation could be seen as “trashing” democracy, the Chancellor said: “I wasn’t being asked about a Queen’s Speech, a Government setting an agenda, that was a question around suspending Parliament for the sake of it for months on end in order to avoid debate.”

The remarks came as Mr Johnson faces cross-party opposition to his EU withdrawal moves.

Demonstrators opposed to Brexit have planned more than 30 events across the UK this weekend as Mr Johnson looks set for a torrid week in the Commons.

As he faces parliamentary attempts to legislate against a no-deal exit from the EU, or to hold a vote of confidence in his Government, the PM insisted opponents could be making the prospect of a withdrawal from the bloc without an agreement more likely.

Protesters in York take part in a demonstration against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said next week is the “last chance” to stop a no-deal Brexit.

At an event in Glasgow, he said: “Yes, it is the chance and we will do absolutely everything we can to prevent a no-deal Brexit and the Prime Minister taking us into the hands of Donald Trump and a trade deal with the USA.

“That is the real agenda of the Prime Minister.

“There is a lot of work being done in preparation for next Tuesday.”

Jeremy Corbyn in Glasgow doing an impression of Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/S3sglQa0So — Conor Riordan (@conorrPA) August 31, 2019

Tory former PM Sir John Major said he wanted to join a legal challenge to Mr Johnson’s decision to extend the suspension of Parliament over the annual party conference season.

Sir John suggested his experience in Downing Street could assist the High Court in deciding whether Mr Johnson’s actions in proroguing Parliament are lawful.

Mr Johnson defended his decision and warned that efforts to frustrate Brexit on October 31 would be seized on by Brussels to avoid offering a good deal.

Businesswoman Gina Miller – who previously took the Government to court over the triggering of Article 50 to start the Brexit process – said her case would be heard on September 5.

Shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti said she has been granted permission to intervene in the judicial review, as she accused the Government of operating from a “far-right play-book”.

Baroness Chakrabarti said: “I am grateful to the High Court for granting me permission to intervene in these important proceedings on behalf of the official opposition.

“Parliamentary sovereignty remains the foremost and overarching principle of our constitution.

“Whatever far-right play-book Number 10 may be copying from, the abusive shutdown of our legislature won’t wash under United Kingdom constitutional law.”

In a separate legal case in Scotland, judge Lord Doherty rejected a call for an interim interdict to block the suspension of Parliament, but said a full hearing would take place on Tuesday.

The controversy rages as the Government plans to launch a major information campaign urging people to get ready for Brexit.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted the idea that Parliament will be shut down is “just not true”.

The comments came after Mr Hancock made an impassioned argument against prorogation during his short-lived Tory leadership battle earlier this summer.

Matt Hancock said Parliament is not being suspended in the manner he condemned during the Tory leadership campaign (PA)

Mr Hancock said on Saturday that his comments during the Tory leadership campaign were in relation to a plan for a much longer suspension, saying there is a “substantive” difference between that idea and what is actually happening.

Asked to explain his apparent change of stance at the Big Tent Ideas Festival in east London on Saturday, Mr Hancock said: “During the leadership debate there was a discussion of an idea that some people brought forward that from the new prime minister taking over, up to and through the first of November, Parliament will be prorogued in order to drive through what would effectively be a no-deal Brexit.

“And I didn’t support that idea. And I spoke about it in quite passionate terms.

“There’s some people who are saying that Parliament will be suspended. Well it doesn’t feel like it to me.”