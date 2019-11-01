Police are concentrating the search for a man missing from Aberdeen on the Braehead and Ayrshire areas.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of Piotr Janik, but have established he has used taxis in recent days.

Mr Janik, who was reported missing from Aberdeen city centre on Sunday 27 October, is now believed to be in the Glasgow area, while further links with Ayrshire are also being investigated.

Officers were keen to reiterate they are concerned for Mr Janik's wellbeing.

Joanna Tatarek, Piotr’s partner said: “With every passing day, we’re becoming more and more worried about Piotr. Not knowing where he’s been for the past 6 days has been a nightmare. If anyone knows anything that might help us, please get in touch with the police and give them any information you have.”

Piotr is described as being white, around 5’9, with a slim build, short dark hair and brown eyes.

He is said to speak with a Polish accent and was last seen wearing navy jeans and a t-shirt.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Piotr was last seen in Aberdeen around 10am on Sunday 27 October at Strawberry Bank Parade. Our enquiries to trace him since then have been extensive.

“We have information that Piotr has since travelled to the Braehead area of Glasgow and has been in and around other areas of Glasgow. We’re asking for anyone who knows Piotr or who has had any interaction with him this week to contact Police.

“Equally I would urge Piotr to contact Police Scotland to let us know he is safe and well.”

He added: “The slightest piece of information could prove vital, whether from the North East, Greater Glasgow, Ayrshire or elsewhere.”

Anyone with information is urged call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3948 of 28 October.