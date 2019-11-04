A THIEF forcibly dragged a teenage girl from a passenger seat during a broad-daylight carjacking.

Police said the 15-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a dark grey Volkswagen Touran when she was targeted.

The car was parked outside a shop in Coatbridge Road, Glenmavis when the young victim, who was not injured, was forcibly dragged from the vehicle by a woman who then got into the car along with a man and drove off.

The car theft happened on Sunday morning at around 9.30 am and now police are looking to speak to the driver of a silver van who picked up three people in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Cammy Miller, Coatbridge CID, said: “What we know from our enquiries so far is that three people, two women, and a man, were seen getting into a silver van in Condorrat Road, between Condorrat and Glenmavis village, and then being dropped off a short time later - between 9.15 am and 9.30 am on Sunday morning - in Coatbridge Road where the car was stolen.

“Although at this time we cannot confirm if these people were involved, it would be beneficial if the driver of the van, or indeed his/her passengers, got in touch with police."

The force also released descriptions of the suspects. The woman is white and around 30 years old. She is 5 ft 5 inches, of slim build with long blonde hair which was tied up in a ponytail. She was wearing grey jogging bottoms and an oversized grey sweatshirt.

The man was white and around 30 years old. He was 5 ft 11 inches, of a medium build and with short brown hair. He was wearing navy blue jogging bottoms and a navy blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Coatbridge CID on 101 quoting reference number 1459 of 3 November 2019.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.