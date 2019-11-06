Police have released an image of a 95-year-old woman who died after being knocked down by a car in Glasgow.

Agnes King passed away after being struck by a red Mazda car on Aikenhead Road on Thursday, October 31.

Emergency services raced to the scene shortly after 5pm but she sadly passed away at the scene.

The road then remained closed for four hours.

Agnes King passed away after the incident on Aikenhead Road

READ MORE: Fire crews attacked six times amid 'warzone-like' Bonfire Night in Glasgow

Sergeant Jon Mochan from the National Road Policing Unit said: "We are extremely saddened to report that Agnes has sadly passed away following the collision.

“I would like to send my personal condolences to Agnes’ family and friends and my gratitude to the members of the public and emergency services who tried to help Agnes at the scene.

“Our enquiries into this collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2725 of October 31.