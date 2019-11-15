Twycross Zoo in Atherstone has announced that two babies from critically endangered monkey species have been born.
A black-headed spider monkey and a northern white-cheeked gibbon have been born at the zoo, however neither infants have been named or sexed.
Marked as critically endangered, the birth of the two monkey infants is seen as a success for Twycross Zoo’s conservation programme.
A spokesman for Tycross Zoo said: “Both newborns are yet to be named and the sex is currently unknown due to the important bonding period within the troop.
“Both are doing very well under the watchful eye of doting parents Jamundi and Monty, and Kampuchea and Earl.”
The black-headed spider monkey is native to Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama, while northern white-cheeked gibbons originate from rainforests in Laos, Vietnam.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.