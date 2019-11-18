Business was the focus of campaigning on Monday, with the main parties aiming to impress City chiefs at the CBI Conference.

Meanwhile, Labour hinted at a re-nationalised bus service and the Lib Dems and SNP lost their court battle to appear in ITV’s election debate.

Here are some of the highlights of Monday’s campaign trail:

– Boris Johnson wants to postpone further corporation tax cuts

The Prime Minister said the move would enable the Tories to divert £6 billion to the “priorities of the British people” – and named the NHS as among the services expected to receive money as a result.

Mr Johnson said the change is the “fiscally responsible thing to do at the present time”, as he announced the plan in a speech to business leaders at the CBI’s annual conference.

– Questions about the PM’s private life are not going away

The American businesswoman at the centre of a storm over her association with Mr Johnson has used a series of television interviews to call on the Prime Minister to apologise to her – but refused to say whether they had an affair.

Jennifer Arcuri’s links with Mr Johnson came under public scrutiny earlier this year over allegations she received favourable treatment for her business ventures during his eight-year stint as mayor of London.

– Labour could re-nationalise bus services

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the CBI annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn announced plans to give all local authorities the right to take bus services into public ownership if Labour wins the General Election.

The Labour leader said his party will be “empowering local authorities to develop bus services where they don’t exist” by extending powers to bring routes into public ownership or franchise “to all”.

– The Lib Dems will scrap business rates

Jo Swinson said her party was committed to supporting small businesses and would scrap business rates and replace them with a “commercial landowner levy”.

She said the plans would “shift the burden from the tenant to the landlord so that we can breathe new life into our high streets”.

– Boris Johnson is ‘Eton’s answer to Del Boy’, according to Len McCluskey

The general secretary of Unite said the Prime Minister’s “privileged upbringing” had given him an “arrogant sense of entitlement to rule”.

He said Mr Johnson appeared to be “prepared to stop at nothing to keep the keys to Number 10”, and, referencing the Only Fools And Horses character, said the PM was “Eton’s answer to Del Boy”.

Tweet of the day

Putting the campaign into perspective, Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to Jayne Rae, a Labour campaigner who died on Monday morning after suffering terminal breast cancer.

Incredibly sad to hear that Jayne died this morning. Jayne's life ended as she lived it: making the world a better place for others. Jayne sent me this video which shows her passion for defending our NHS and making sure it's there for everyone whenever they need it. pic.twitter.com/UwdGn14CL7 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 18, 2019

Picture of the day

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaks to the media during a visit to Imagination Technologies in St Albans whilst on the General Election campaign trail.

The Lib Dems and SNP lost a High Court challenge against ITV over its decision to exclude their party leaders from a televised election debate

Video of the day

Jo Swinson attacks Brexit “myths” during St Albans visit

