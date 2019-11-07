STEVEN GERRARD says he will never get bored praising star striker Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian hitman inspired Rangers to a memorable win over Porto at Ibrox.

With the game goalless going into the last 20 minutes, Morelos collected a cross from Ryan Jack and produced a stunning finish to break the deadlock, before Steven Davis added a second minutes later to secure a huge three points in the Europa League group stage.

And Gerrard was full of praise for the man who made it all possible.

"I will never run out of things to say about Alfredo because he keeps providing game changing moments," Gerrard said.

"He deserves to be praised. I’ll never get bored of talking about him. He’s a fantastic player. I got him off at the end because he’s carrying two yellow cards but he’s available for Feyenoord.

"I loved the play before the goal. James Tavernier was positive and slid to get the ball to Jacko when he was second favourite. I liked the way Jacko showed composure. But the finish was stunning and that’s the reason we talk about Alfredo Morelos every two or three days."

Gerrard of course has plenty of glory nights to look back on throughout his own playing career, but he insisted that the win over the Portuguese giants was up there with anything he has achieved.

"It’s right up there with the best," he said. "I’m sure people will try and find problems with Porto. But they are a good team with good players.

"We deserve a lot of credit. We dominated three halves over the two games. It was a fantastic performance from the boys over the two games. Four points from six is the minimum we deserve.

"I thought Porto paid us a compliment in the way they set up. They caused us problems in the first 20-30 minutes and they rattled us a bit. After we came to terms with that we grew into the game and our second half performance was strong. We beat a good team tonight - and we beat them comfortably."

Rangers now know that a win over Feyenoord in Rotterdam next time out will see them progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

"It’s a fantastic carrot for us," Gerrard said. "But it’s not my main concern or focus.

"We will concern ourselves with Feyenoord when the time is right. We will be prepared for a tough away game. But my focus right now is to switch attention to Livingston."