FORMER Kilmarnock midfielder James Fowler has returned to Rugby Park as the club's new head of football operations.

The fan favourite, who was part of the team that won the League Cup in 2012, will oversee all squads and the academy, as well as being responsible for Kilmarnock's recruitment and scouting.

Director Billy Bowie was delighted to welcome Fowler back to the club where he made over 460 appearances.

“We’re delighted to welcome James back to Killie,” he told the club’s official website.

“James’s experience for the role is second to none and we’re all looking forward to working with him going forward.”

Echoing Billy’s thoughts, James says he’s thrilled to be back at Kilmarnock, and is looking forward to getting started in the football department.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to the club as head of football operations,” he said.

“With the experience I’ve gained in the last five years in various roles within the industry, I feel that this is the right opportunity for me to implement my ideas.

“The club and supporters have always been so welcoming to me, and I am looking forward to working with the board, Angelo Alessio and his staff, and the fans to continue to build the strongest team we can at Kilmarnock Football Club.”