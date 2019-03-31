Tottenham are ready to move into their new stadium after almost two years away from White Hart Lane.

The stadium was built on the site of their old home, costing a reported £1billion.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the building process in pictures.

Supporters were finally able to get a look at their new home during the first official test event (John Walton/PA)
The 62,062-seater arena will glow at night (John Walton/PA)
Work to the stadium suffered frustrating delays (John Walton/PA)
Homeowners in the Tottenham High Road area had to deal with a building site on their doorsteps for a long time (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has hailed it as the best stadium in the world (John Walton/PA)
There was plenty of disruption while building was going on (Steven Paston/PA)
The bowl began to take shape in May 2018, but that was just three months before the stadium was due to open (Steven Paston/PA)
Fans were reminded of former glory days as the new structure went up (Steven Paston/PA)
Fans were still able to get their merchandise from the old club shop, which was eventually demolished (Steven Paston/PA)
The stadium quickly began to take shape (Adam Davy/PA)
Supporters were able to get a good view of how work was going (Victoria Jones/PA)
The building site remained behind closed doors (Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans were able to take in what the finished product was going to look like (Scott Heavey/PA)
Work had already begun while Spurs were still playing at White Hart Lane (Adam Davy/PA)
The new stadium is promised to regenerate the Tottenham area (Stephen Pond/PA)
Eager fans took mementos of White Hart Lane after its final game in May 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham beat Manchester United in the final game at their old stadium (Nick Potts/PA)