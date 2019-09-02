Former boxing promoter Kellie Maloney has revealed she attempted suicide after being made to doubt her male-to-female transition.

Kellie was one of the biggest names in boxing as Frank Maloney before transitioning, and managed Lennox Lewis who, in 2000, was crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“As Frank I could have what I wanted,” she explained to the Sun.

“As Kellie I can’t do that, I’m totally different. I’m a softer person. But it was a sense of despair that I’d given up that amazing life. I was lost.”

Kellie Maloney before her transition, as Frank, with Lennox Lewis, right (John Stillwell/PA)

She explained how she had turned to alcohol to cope with her problems and one night woke up to find herself restrained in hospital.

“I woke in the night and all I could do was cry. I thought, ‘What have I done? I’ve got nothing in my life any more’.

“By this time Frank has gone. I’ve lost that, but it was regret over all of the sacrifices that had come with it.

“I never had to queue up to get in somewhere, I could pick up the phone and say ‘It’s Frank Maloney’ and things would happen. It was nice.”

Kellie Maloney with boxers Gary Cornish, left, and Tony Jones (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The 66-year-old added: “If I hadn’t transitioned I don’t think I’d be here now either.

“I was beating Frank up every day. So I don’t think this was a choice.

“I don’t regret my transitioning but I just couldn’t handle things at that time.”