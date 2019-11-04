Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore insists the club have been given assurances that LGBT fans will be welcomed in Qatar for next month’s Club World Cup.

The Gulf state strictly prohibits homosexual acts, in line with a number of other Muslim countries, but the Reds have undertaken extensive research and engaged in dialogue with the organisers and various groups to ensure there are no problems.

“Like most people I had an awareness of many of the issues that Qatar is facing but, as a club, we have gone to great lengths to not only understand them but more importantly engage with those with expertise in the field,” Moore told LFCTV.

“This has allowed us to take on the concerns that have been raised by supporters and others and, as a result, we have received a number of assurances from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar.

“We have sought and received assurances that our LGBT supporters will be welcome in Qatar, something that was vitally important to us as a club.

“We have sought and received information on match tickets, hotel provisions, stadium readiness, safety issues, cultural matters and a whole host of other issues. No stone has been left unturned.”

Liverpool have spoken with human rights experts, the Foreign Office, LGBT pressure groups and trade unions in order to put together a comprehensive information pack for fans.

However, Moore said it was not the club’s place to shine a light on the many issues hosting events in Qatar have raised.

“We don’t choose the location for the tournaments, organising bodies make their selections,” he added.

“We are not a political organisation and it is neither our place or our ambition to go from country to country forcing our values and our beliefs on others.

“If the involvement of our football club, or any other football club for that matter, helps prompt positive change then I would be the first to welcome that, but that shouldn’t be the measurement of our involvement.”

Liverpool travel to Doha for a semi-final on December 18 and either a final or third-place play-off on December 21.

The PA news agency understands the club are generally happy with the arrangements for the team in Doha, although there are some issues relating to the completion of construction of the Education City Stadium where they will play both their matches.

It is understood “alternatives” are in place should that not be possible but, at this stage, no major problems are envisaged.