Liverpool took a firm grip on the Premier League title race with a 3-1 home victory over champions Manchester City at Anfield.

There was more top-flight VAR controversy this weekend and disappointment for England’s Lionesses before a record Wembley crowd.

But the sporting weekend did see success for England’s men’s cricketers in New Zealand.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) scores his side’s second goal of their 3-1 victory against Manchester City
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) scores his side’s second goal of their 3-1 victory against Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
The VAR screen shows a ‘No Penalty’ decision for Manchester City at Anfield. Liverpool scored just 22 seconds after City felt they should have been awarded a spot-kick for handball (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hug after the final whistle at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick (right) celebrates before his effort was controversially ruled out by VAR for offside (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Leicester City v Arsenal – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Happy days at Leicester as Jamie Vardy opens the scoring in a 2-0 win against Arsenal and takes the Foxes in to second place in the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
England v Germany – Women’s International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
England’s Ellen White is grounded during the 2-1 defeat to Germany at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
Celtic v Motherwell – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard ended a good week for the Scottish champions by scoring in the 2-0 win against Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hayes and Yeading v Oxford United – FA Cup – First Round – SKYEx Community Stadium
Oxford United fans were up for the cup in their first round win at Hayes & Yeading (Steven Paston/PA)
New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert (right) whips the bails off as he runs out England batsman Sam Curran during their T20 cricket match at Eden Park
New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert (right) whips the bails off as he runs out England batsman Sam Curran during their T20 cricket match at Eden Park (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
England captain Eoin Morgan poses with the T20 trophy for winning the series against New Zealand 3-2
England captain Eoin Morgan poses with the T20 trophy for winning the series against New Zealand 3-2 (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Gloucester v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Kingsholm Stadium
Gloucester fans mock their Saracens opponents for breaching the salary cap by waving fake money and wearing caps during their Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm (Simon Galloway/PA)
London Irish v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Madejski Stadium
London Irish and Leicester Tigers’ players were among those to observe a minute’s silence in sport this weekend ahead of their Gallagher Premiership match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading (Nigel French/PA)
UCI Track Cycling World Cup – Day Three – Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
Silver medal winners Great Britain’s Elinor Barker (left) and Katie Archibald during a change over in the Women’s Madison event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Nitto ATP Finals – Day One – The O2 Arena
Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow (left) and Switzerland fans react as they watch the singles match between Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem on day one of the Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 Arena, London (John Walton/PA)
Nitto ATP Finals – Day One – The O2 Arena
Novak Djokovic walks out before the start of his straight-sets win over Matteo Berrettini at the Nitto ATP Finals in London (John Walton/PA)
Australia France Fed Cup Tennis
French team members celebrate on the podium after defeating Australia to win the Fed Cup tennis final in Perth (Trevor Collens/AP)